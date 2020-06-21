PM Modi to address nation on World Yoga Day as event moves online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on on June 21. Earlier his address was scheduled at Leh, as per the plans made before the pandemic outbreak, but now he will address the country from the capital itself.

Leh is in the Ladakh region that saw one of the bloodiest face-offs between India and China this week resulting in multiple casualties on both sides.

While he will talk about the importance of Yoga in today's life, it is not yet clear whether he will touch upon the India-China face-off. He may himself practice a few yoga moves on live TV, sources said. will address the nation at 6:40 am and broadcaster will begin the day's special programme at 6:15 am.

Last year, led a grand event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga from Ranchi. This year the event was scheduled at Leh but the plans were changed due to the pandemic outbreak across the globe.

With the news of the India-China face-off that saw 20 Indian soldiers being martyred and an all party meeting being convened by the PM on June 19 on the incident, all eyes will be on the Yoga Day broadcast to see whether the Prime Minister chooses to take up the issue directly.