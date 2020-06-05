Yoga Day 2020 to be celebrated on digital media amid Covid-19 pandemic

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Day would be celebrated on platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government said on Friday.

This year's theme will be 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. People will be able to join Yoga Day celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21.

Indian Missions abroad aretrying to reach out to the people through digital mediaas well through the network of institutions which support yoga, officials said.





ALSO READ: Market Wrap, June 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The ministry had earlier planned to hold agrand event at Leh which, however, had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Besides,through the 'My Life My Yoga' video blogging competition which was launched by the prime minister on May 31, the Ministry of and ICCR seeks to raise awareness about yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of IDY 2020.

The contest will run in two legs--- the first one consisting of an international video-blogging contest, wherein the winners will be picked within a country. This will be followed by global prize winners who will be selected from different countries.

To enter into the contest participants are required to upload a three-minute video of 3 yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra), including a short video message/description on how the said yogic practices influenced their life.



ALSO READ: Come to office once a week or face pay cut: Maharashtra to govt employees

They can do it in any language, Secretary, Vaidya RajeshKotecha, said.

Entries can be submitted by participants under three categories-- youth (male and female aged under 18), adults (male and female above 18 years) and yoga professionals, Kotecha said.

This makes it a total of six categories in all. For India contestants, prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 will be given for 1st, 2ndand 3rdpositions within each of the categories.

Abroad Indian Missions will give away prizes in each country. At theglobal level,cash prizesworth $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 along with trophy and certificate will be given to those ranking first, second and third.

The video blogging competition will provide us a huge amount of testimonial which will help us in spreading the word about yoga and its overall benefits not just health-wise but also towards the approach to human life as well,Dr.Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, said.





ALSO READ: Lights, camera, action? Not before working on guidelines, say filmmakers

"It will also bring to the fore the multiple facets of yoga. Yoga is not just a physical activity, it also has to do with physical and emotional health and people will share the benefits they have experienced," he said.

The videos may be uploaded on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the contest hashtag #MyLifeMyYogaINDIA and appropriate category hashtag.

Kotecha further informed that over 2 Lakh people so far have downloaded the 'Sanjivani' mobile application which was launched on May 7 to generate data on acceptance and usage of AYUSH advocacies and measures among the population and its impact in prevention of Covid-19.