Worst water crisis in Chennai's history: Is it too late to save the city?

R Balaji, a resident of an upscale locality near Marina beach, can hardly keep his eyes open at work. For the past several weeks, he has been up all through the night standing in line at public taps to fill four pots with water for his daily use. The water flow even at the public tap is erratic.

A fight erupts almost daily over whose turn it is to fill next as people run out of patience. But he is ready to endure all that and more for he has no choice. The taps at his house went dry several weeks ago, leaving the sinks and the toilets stinking. His wife and eight-year-old daughter have ...