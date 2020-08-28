Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE

-
ALSO READ
Yogi orders expeditious actions against corrupt govt officials: ACS
JEE Main, JEE Advanced dates announced: Tests to be held in July- August
NEET 2020, JEE Mains to be held from Sep 1; SC rejects postponement plea
Every Bundelkhand home will be supplied drinking water in next 2 year: Yogi
Top headlines: Economy may contract by 16.5%, JEE, NEET exams in Sept
-
The Uttar Pradesh government is in favour of holding the NEET and JEE, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.
The statement comes following opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress demanding that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering colleges be deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic.
"The state government supports holding of NEET and JEE," Adityanath said at a high-level meeting here.
On August 9, B Ed examinations were held in the state in which about 5 lakh examinees took part. No problems relating to COVID infection have come to light following the examination, the chief minister said.
Similarly, some other examinations have also been held in the state, he added.
The Union government has made it clear that the NEET and JEE will be held as per schedule with due precautions. While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU