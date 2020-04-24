You can still have a big fat wedding. Tip: Get a fast internet connection

On April 19, Mumbai-based Sushen Dang and Bareilly-based Keerti Narang tied the knot. Holed up in their respective homes, the bride and groom proceeded to get married — 1,430 km apart.

Narang donned her mother's wedding lehenga and Dang wore a cheery mustard kurta with a floral turban as over 100 guests made their way to the wedding venue — Zoom, the cloud-based video-calling app. While family members, friends, relatives and the priest, Prius Sharan Tripathi, watched the wedding on Zoom, those who did not know the couple (such as this writer), joined the festivities on ...