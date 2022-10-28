JUST IN
Have 'games of skill': Gaming platform on receiving Rs 21,000 cr tax notice
Key conspirators of 26/11 attacks continue to remain protected: Jaishankar
Racial, ethnic disparities persist in US outpatient Covid-19 treatment: CDC
PM Narendra Modi moots idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police
Nagaland announces cash incentives for medal winners in Northeast Olympics
Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Karni Singh Shooting Range road
Some Indians hail Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; others sound caution
New 'Chief Twit': 5 ways Twitter could change with Elon Musk's takeover
Tuberculosis cases surged for the first time in many years, says WHO
Climate goals at risk, emissions by top emitters rebound: UN report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Have 'games of skill': Gaming platform on receiving Rs 21,000 cr tax notice
Business Standard

Zimbabwe's revenge on Pakistan: All you need to know about 'Pak Bean'

The 'Pak Bean' tweet has even prompted the leaders of both Pakistan and Zimbabwe to take to Twitter and give reference to the man

Topics
Pakistan  | Zimbabwe | Cricket

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

pak bean
Source: Twitter/ @ApexNewsZim

On the eve of the T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, when the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket posted the pictures of players training, an alleged Zimbabwean handle Ngugi Chasura replied, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you. You once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan. We will settle the matter tomorrow. Just pray that rain doesn't save you."


In a hilarious turn of events, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan on the last ball of the match, making the tweet prophetic.

The meme-fest around "Pak Bean" became so widespread that after the win, the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, posted one of the most epic sports-related tweets, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim".

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif replied to his tweet by saying, "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit...and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back. Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU