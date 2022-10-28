Zimbabwe's revenge on Pakistan: All you need to know about 'Pak Bean'

-
-
On the eve of the T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, when the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket posted the pictures of players training, an alleged Zimbabwean handle Ngugi Chasura replied, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you. You once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan. We will settle the matter tomorrow. Just pray that rain doesn't save you."
As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK— Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022
In a hilarious turn of events, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan on the last ball of the match, making the tweet prophetic.
The meme-fest around "Pak Bean" became so widespread that after the win, the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, posted one of the most epic sports-related tweets, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim".
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif replied to his tweet by saying, "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit...and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back. Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today."
We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)
Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today.
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:16 IST
