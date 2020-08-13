Zydus Cadila's cheapest remdesivir brand to disrupt Indian market

With (Zydus Cadila) launching the cheapest remdesivir brand in the country, a disruption is expected in the market here. Priced at Rs 2,800 per dose, Remdac is 30 per cent cheaper than its closest rival - Cipla's Cipremi.



This is perhaps the lowest priced brand of remdesivir globally as Gilead's remdesivir is priced at $390 per vial (Rs 29,000) for patients on government sponsored insurance and $520 (Rs 38,900) per vial for patients with private insurance.



The company will supply to the government at prices lower than the maximum retail price since there would be no distribution cost. "The pandemic is not a time to make profits," said Pankaj Patel, chairman of who feels that it is a challenge for people to buy such expensive drugs. The total cost of treatment with Remdac is Rs 16,800 for a course of six doses.



At present, India has over 650,000 active Covid patients. Assuming 10 per cent of these need the drug, it would be around 65,000 people who would need around 390,000 doses of the drug.



Zydus plans to supply large quantities of the injectable drug in the market soon, and does not expect any supply constraints as such. The company did divulge the production volumes.





The production would be in-house, including that of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). "Not many companies have the in-house capability to lyophilize, or what is called freeze drying and they have to outsource it to a third party to do so. Zydus' price advantage stems from that as they have a large in-house lyophilisation capacity," said an industry insider.



Freeze drying, or lyophilisation, or cryodesication is a low temperature dehydration process that involves freezing the product, lowering pressure and then removing ice by sublimation. It is in contrast to dehydration which involves evaporation of water by using heat.



Remdesivir and other expensive Covid drugs like Roche's tocilizumab (which is marketed here by Cipla) have been selling in the black market due to a shortage in supply. Prices of these drugs are inflated by as much as six times.



The government has been keeping a close watch on the situation and has asked companies to step up manufacturing. The department of pharmaceuticals held meetings with Indian drugmakers, which have an agreement with Gilead to manufacture and market remdesivir in India.



Government sources indicated in August, the makers have committed to supply 815,000 doses of remdesivir. The supplies have started to pick up and have eased the shortage, claim industry insiders. "The calls at our helpline numbers have reduced in the last few days indicating that people are able to buy remdesivir when needed," said one of the manufacturers.





According to Sharvil Patel, managing director of Cadila Healthcare, as the most affordable remdesivir brand, Remdac will enable patients ot have access to the critical drug, which is used in the treatment of Covid-19. "Through the course of this pandemic, our efforts have been focussed on supporting people in this healthcare crisis, whether it is through developing vaccines, ramping up production and distribution of critical drugs and therapies, making diagnostic tests available or exploring new treatment options," Patel added.



Earlier, in June 2020, entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and sell remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19.



Apart from rolling out Remdac, Zydus group has been engaged in other efforts to the fight the pandemic with vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.



On one hand, the group ramped up the production of HCQ and dexamethasone when required, while on the other hand it is also conducting clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b and desidustat for the treatment and management of Covid-19. Nearly 300,000 CovidKavach Elisa diagnostic tests have been supplied for surveillance.

Meanwhile, the group’s plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D is now in Phase II clinical trials.