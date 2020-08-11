DAC has given nod to procurement proposals totalling Rs 8,722 cr: MoD

The (DAC) has approved procurement proposals totalling Rs 8,722.38 crore, including for 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft worth over Rs 7,600 crore, the said on Tuesday.

A DAC meeting was held here during the day under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which accorded approval for the acquisition of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces.

With Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) having successfully developed the Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) prototypes and its certification process underway, the council approved the procurement of 106 such aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force.

Post-certification, 70 aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and another 36 after operationalisation of the HTT-40 fleet in the IAF.

To improve the fire power of the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of an upgraded version of the Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), which is fitted as the main gun onboard Navy and Indian Coast Guard ships, from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

The upgraded version of the SRGM has the enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and Fast Attack Craft and increased maximum engagement range.

In view of the requisite capability for the indigenous development of ammunition, both in terms of manufacturing and technology, the DAC approved procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for the Army as a 'Design and Development Case'.

The ammunition will have a 70 per cent indigenous content.

The council also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK 203 assault rifles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.