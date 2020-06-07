Shopian encounter in pictures: All you should know about the operation

These four districts are now included in the list of orange zones. An order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said there were nine districts in the red zone -- Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara in Kashmir, and Ramban in Jammu. Nine districts -- Ganderbal and Bandipora in Kashmir, and Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region -- are in the orange category. Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Chenab valley in Jammu region continued to remain under the green list, the order read.