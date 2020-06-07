Shopian encounter in pictures: All you should know about the operation

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian
Three unidentified militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Joint troops of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian.
Army jawans take their position near the encounter site
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
Gunfight breaks out after the militants opened fire at a search party
In the exchange of fire, three militants were killed, the official said. He said their identity and group affiliation are being ascertained. The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
