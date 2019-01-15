HAL fights for indigenous HTT-40 trainer as IAF seeks Swiss Pilatus planes

In a coup for indigenisation, the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) basic trainer aircraft, designed and built by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), has outperformed Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) demanding specifications. The final qualifications — stall and spin tests — are proceeding well.

HAL expects full certification by June. However, even as HAL seeks a green light for manufacturing the HTT-40, the IAF is pressing for buying 38 more Pilatus PC-7 Mark II basic trainers from Switzerland, to supplement the 75 it already operates. This would mean building fewer ...