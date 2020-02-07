HAL's light utility helicopter awarded initial operational clearance

In a major breakthrough for its indigenous helicopter programme, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Friday was awarded “initial operational clearance (IOC)” for its newest helicopter – the eponymous light utility helicopter (LUH). The LUH is a helicopter that HAL developed to replace the army’s and air force’s obsolescent fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

HAL was handed over the IOC in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. This certification, issued by the Centre for Military ...