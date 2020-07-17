In pictures: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane at Leh Airport on Friday
Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir
He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung in Leh on Friday
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world
Referring to the India-China border standoff, he said, "Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world." Emphasising on finding a diplomatic solution to the standoff, he further said, "If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better." "Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them," he added.
Rajnath Singh inspects a Pika machine gun at Stakna, Leh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers sweet to Indian Army personnel at Lukung
Rajnath Singh witnessing para dropping and scoping weapons at Stakna, Leh
Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carried out the exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Singh