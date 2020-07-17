In pictures: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh visit

Referring to the India-China border standoff, he said, "Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world." Emphasising on finding a diplomatic solution to the standoff, he further said, "If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better." "Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them," he added.