MoD looks to induct foreign choppers in Navy, expert advises otherwise

With the Ministry of Defence (MoD) poised to sanction on Friday a Rs 21,738-crore project to build 111 naval utility helicopters (NUH) in an Indian private sector firm, a MoD expert has suggested the project be scrapped. The MoD and the Navy want the NUH to be a foreign helicopter, built through the strategic partner (SP) model.

This involves selecting a deep-pocketed Indian private firm as the SP, which will build the helicopters in India using technology supplied by a separately selected foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM). However, former integrated ...