More defence import embargoes soon, industry asked to step up

Senior Army generals and Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials told defence industry executives on Monday that further curbs would be imposed on the import of defence equipment.

To help deal with that, the defence industry was issued a list of items that needed to be developed in the country. Raj Kumar, the MoD’s secretary of defence production, addressing a virtual meeting organised by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), said the MoD’s recently issued list of 101 defence items embargoed for import would soon be expanded. ...