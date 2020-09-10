Rafale induction: Five new birds fly into Golden Arrows' quiver

With much of the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed for possible combat against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) following its intrusions into Ladakh, the IAF will on Thursday see the addition of a significant new arrow in its quiver.

Four years after the IAF signed a contract with French company, Dassault Aviation, for 36 Rafale fighters, the IAF will formally induct the first five Rafale’s into service. These aircraft, along with the next 13 that will arrive in batches over the next eight months, will join the IAF’s 17 Squadron, also called the Golden Arrows, ...