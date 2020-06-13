Situation at LAC in control; we have strong ties with Nepal: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Saturday assured that the entire situation along our borders with China was under control. "I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks," the Army Chief said.

"As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we are having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest... Everything is under control," he added.

"We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future," he added.

Major General-level talks were held on Friday between the Indian and Chinese Armies to discuss the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

India-China will hold multiple talks at different levels to address the situation, Army sources earlier said.

The military Commander-level talks were held on June 6 between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.

#WATCH: Army chief General MM Naravane reviews the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/H7b4Vjmud4 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian Armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 km from their stand-off positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs.

The Chinese military started a build-up along the Line of Actual Control in May first week along with the Ladakh sector and Sikkim where they came to the Naku La area and had a face-off with the Indian troops there.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh.



Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir the general said, "As far as J&K is concerned and our western neighbour, we have had a lot of successes. In last 10-15 days alone more than 15 terrorists have been killed. All of this has been because of very close cooperation & coordination between all security forces operating in J&K."

Newly commissioned officers after the passing out parade at the IMA. Photo: Indian Army





He further added that most of the operations have been based on information provided by the locals themselves which goes to show that they are also absolutely fed up with militancy & terrorism and they want that the situation should return to normal.



Meanwhile, the Army Chief said the country is passing through difficult times and its safety and honour depend on the ability of its young officers as military leaders.



Army chief reviewed the PoP at the Indian Military Academy. Photo: Indian Army Addressing gentlemen cadets at the Indian Military Academy here as the reviewing officer of a passing out parade, Gen Naravane said they are being commissioned as officers into the army under the most daunting of circumstances and the high standards of their military training will help them overcome the challenges lying in store for them.

The parade saw a total of 423 cadets being commissioned into the army including 333 from the country and 90 from friendly foreign countries.

"These are difficult times for the country. Its safety, honour and respect depends on your abilities as military leaders. You have to live up to the expectations of your countrymen. You have to ensure that whatever you do is for their welfare," he said.