AAI releases guidelines for resuming flights; Aarogya Setu app mandatory

The Authority of India (AAI) issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to airport operators on Wednesday for recommencement of domestic from May 25.

Minister had announced on Wednesday that domestic flight services would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner.



According to the SOP, all passengers must have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones which has to be verified by CISF or airport staff at the entry gate. However, Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

"Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building," the AAI said in its SOP, which has been accessed by PTI.



The AAI manages more than 100 across the country. However, major like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

Here are some key points from the SOP issued by AAI

Airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of a passenger's baggage before his or her entry into the terminal building, said the SOP, dated May 20.

Passengers are supposed to reach the airport 2 hours in advance. Passengers who have departuere in the next four hours will be allowed inside the Terminal.

Passengers are required to pass through the screening zone for thermal screening before entering the terminal.

The use of trolleys will be discouraged and provided for genuine reasons only on request.

Airport operators to make proper arrangement for sanitisation of baggage.

All entry gates of the terminal shall be opened to avoid crowding.

Mats/carpets soaked with bleach (sodium hydrochloride) will be placed at the entrance to disinfect shoes.

Wheelchairs will have to be sanitised and help staff will be in full protective gear.

Sufficient staff is to be deployed to ensure social distancing at ticket counters, conveyor belts, and at any such place where people can gather.

Social distancing is to be maintained in the seating arrangement as well.