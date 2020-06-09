Auction of 40 commercial coal blocks in a fortnight as govt eases rules

India will be offering around 40 blocks for commercial coal mining within a fortnight for investment by both government and private entities. This would be followed by roadshows in major cities of coal bearing areas.

This comes at a time when the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has impacted investor sentiment across the globe, besides a global push towards a low carbon economy. Officials, however, see good response coming from the industry in coal bearing states though an enabling amendment in the Mineral and Mines (Development & Regulation) Act had been done earlier this year in ...