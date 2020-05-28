At home in a coronavirus world: IT companies manage change and disruption

The neigbourhood liquor shop and airlines are among businesses humming back to life as India eases a weeks-long lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For the IT services sector, which employs about 4.3 million people and depends heavily on global clients, returning to work will be vastly different.

Companies for one or two years will have smaller teams that work from home, collaborate virtually and sporadically travel to office, said industry leaders and executives. Only work involving sensitive information, like banking transactions and government data, will return to offices ...