Covid-19 crisis: Health infra still a fight two months after lockdown

As India approaches two months of nationwide lockdown, among the longest anywhere in the world, administrators as well as medical experts are brainstorming on whether the country is ready to lift the curbs completely.

To take a call, they are assessing if the time since the lockdown began on March 25 was used effectively to ramp up the health infrastructure so that the country can cope with the pandemic as it returns to work. Well-known surgeon Naresh Trehan believes the lockdown has helped the country create infrastructure. “But whether it's sufficient will depend upon the ...