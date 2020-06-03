Covid-19: India's services PMI improves from April lows to 12.6 in May

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Service activity falls in Apr, fuel excise hike to help govt
Delhi police include online delivery companies in 'essential services' list
Services activity at 7-year high in January as new orders zoom: Survey
Rs 11.2 trn package needed to resurrect economy post-lockdown: Report
Covid-19 crisis: Modi holds meeting with CMs, discusses lockdown extension
-
India's services activity, after suffering a shock collapse to an unprecedented low level in April, recovered marginally in May 2020, showed IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers released on Wednesday.
Even as the headline figure rose from April's all-time low of 5.4, it remained at 12.6 during May, a level unparalleled in over 14 years of data collection, barring the recent months that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers in April and May point to an extreme drop in services activity across India, mainly due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.
A PMI reading above 50 denotes expansion, while one below that level implies contraction in activity. India, which first went for a nationwide lockdown on March 24, has seen the restrictions being extended four times since. At present, a fifth phase of lockdown is in force only in demarcated containment zones.
With the coronavirus lockdown crippling global demand, there has been a historic spike in layoffs, reinforcing fears of a deep recession in the country, the PMI survey showed.