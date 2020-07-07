Economic revival: FM asks PSUs to spend 50% of budgeted expenditure by H1

With spending by the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) slowing down, on Tuesday asked secretaries concerned to ensure that half their budgeted expenditure is incurred by the second quarter of the current financial year to help the economy recover.

These enterprises spent 12 per cent of the budgeted expenditure in the first quarter of the current financial year against 16 per cent a year ago, the finance ministry said in a statement here.

Reviewing the performance of CPSEs, the said unresolved issues should be flagged immediately to the department of economic affairs and department of public enterprises for immediate solution.

Secretaries and CPSEs raised the issue of constraints being faced by them due to Covid-19, such as problems of availability of manpower, delay in imports, delay in payments by discoms to NPCIL and NLC.

Sitharaman stated that extraordinary situations require extraordinary efforts. "With collective efforts, we will not only perform better but also help the Indian economy to achieve better results," she said.

The held a review meeting on capital expenditure of 23 central public sector enterprises via video conference.

The meeting was held with the secretaries of petroleum & natural gas, power, coal, mines, and atomic energy, along with the CMDs of 23 CPSEs belonging to these ministries.

This meeting was held as part of the series of interactions that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth.

The 23 CPSEs spent Rs 1.66 trillion in 2019-20, or about 101 per cent of budgeted target of Rs 1.65 crore. The capex target stands at Rs 1.65 trillion for 2020-21.

The finance minister said CPSEs have a very important role in giving a push to economic growth.

She encouraged the CPSEs to perform better to achieve targets and to ensure that the capital outlay provided to them for the year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time.

The finance minister said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Economic growth slowed down to an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. The economy is projected to contract in the current financial year by various agencies. DEA in its monthly report released on Monday cited the International Monetary Fund as projecting that the economy would shrink 4.5 per cent in FY21. However, it said the green shoots are now visible across various sectors.