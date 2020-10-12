GDP growth: Modi govt now introduces schemes to boost consumer demand

In a bid to give a boost to the Covid-19-hit economy, the Modi govt has now turned its attention to boosting consumer demand. With that in mind, Finance Minister on Monday announced new measures to encourage

The FM announced the LTC Cash Voucher and Festival Advance Schemes to encourage government employees to spend more and generate demand.

As part of the announcement, central government employees who get Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for their travels will get an equivalent of the amount even without travelling. They could use the allowance to make purchases of their choice. This will apply to the purchase of goods that attract 12 per cent GST or more and can be spent in buying goods worth three times the fare and one time the cash encashment. The spending will have to be done by digital mode only.

The scheme is being introduced in the backdrop that people are not travelling and therefore not encashing the LTC. The payment will remain tax-free and is to be done before March 31, 2021.