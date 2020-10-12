GDP growth: Modi govt now introduces schemes to boost consumer demand

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate at 24%, Covid-19 impact, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Economic freedom in agri, Covid-19 crisis, and more
Covid-19 impact: Govt puts on hold DA hike for employees, pensioners
Finance Ministry releases Rs 6,195 cr revenue deficit grant to 14 states
Covid-19 impact: NLC, TCS employees top EPF advance withdrawal list
In a bid to give a boost to the Covid-19-hit economy, the Modi govt has now turned its attention to boosting consumer demand. With that in mind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced new measures to encourage consumer spending.
The FM announced the LTC Cash Voucher and Festival Advance Schemes to encourage government employees to spend more and generate demand.
As part of the announcement, central government employees who get Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for their travels will get an equivalent of the amount even without travelling. They could use the allowance to make purchases of their choice. This will apply to the purchase of goods that attract 12 per cent GST or more and can be spent in buying goods worth three times the fare and one time the cash encashment. The spending will have to be done by digital mode only.
The scheme is being introduced in the backdrop that people are not travelling and therefore not encashing the LTC. The payment will remain tax-free and is to be done before March 31, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor