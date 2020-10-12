- Statsguru: Bulls on Dalal Street once again back in the driver's seat
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 60 pts, above 12k; Mazagon, UTI AMC to list today
Catch all the live market updates here. Mazagon Dock and UTI Asset Management to list today, Wipro to declare results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Pictures credit: Kamlesh Pednekar
The Indian markets are likely to open higher today, with the SGX Nifty indicating an open above 12,000 for the Nifty. Investors will focus on quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data, global trends, and stock-specific action while rupee movement and Covid-19 cases will also be eyed.
In terms of macro data, the industrial production data for August and CPI inflation for September will be released later in the day.
New listings
Shares of UTI Asset Management Company and Mazagon Dock will list at the bourses today. State-owned defence major Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had fixed issue price at Rs 145 per share after the issue received a hefty 157 times subscription while UTI Asset Management Company fixed the issue price at Rs 554 per share after receiving a rather tepid response.
Results today
Wipro and Shalby are among the six firms scheduled to report their September quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Asian stock markets began the week with cautious gains on Monday, as investors clung to hopes for US stimulus spending. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent in early trade. Australia’s ASX 200 was 0.2 per cent higher and Kospi gained 0.33 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent.
