Govt may add more districts under rural jobs scheme for migrant workers

The government is not averse to including more districts under the recently launched rural jobs scheme for migrant workers after evaluating the need for an expansion, senior officials say, playing down the controversies sparked by the non-inclusion of districts in states such as West Bengal.

They say the scheme may be evaluated after some weeks, following which a decision on including new districts will be taken, based on the demand from states. The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was launched June 20 to provide work for 125 days in 25 areas to migrant workers in 116 districts of six ...