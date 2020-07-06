India likely to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2019-20: Trade body

JUST IN
IOC, ONGC implementing projects worth Rs 3.57 trn to boost economy: Govt
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Mills have already shipped out 4.5 million tonnes of the sweetener, said Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association.

Indian mills have contracted to export 5.2 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Sugar mills have sold about 2.4 million tonnes of raw sugar and around 2 million tones of refined, or white, sugar to 73 countries, with Iran, Somalia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan the top five buyers.

With the brisk pace of overseas sales, mills are likely to export about 6 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2019-20 season, Vithalani said.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 20:36 IST

