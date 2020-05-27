JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » MSME » News

Lockdown impact: NHAI to extend contract for private highway developers

Telangana govt to pay 50% salary to staff for third consecutive month
Business Standard

Labour pains: Thane's MSMEs operating at 10-15% capacity amid lockdown

The third of a five-part series looks at how lack of manpower and cash flow issues have put small units in dire straits despite govt announcing a Rs 3-trn package

Topics
MSME sector | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Subrata Panda & Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Empty shop floors, stockpiles of unsold goods and a few dispirited, masked workers greet you as you enter the Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane, 20 km from Mumbai.

Thanks to the pandemic and the prolonged lockdown, the estate’s nearly 200 manufacturing units that feed everything from engineering and electronics goods to pharmaceuticals and garments to marquee large factories, are facing an existential crisis. Over the years, the 58-year-old estate that once was home to 800 manufacturing units, has lost its charm to high real estate costs, traffic snarls and a dearth of blue collared ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 22:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY