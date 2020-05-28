JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » Power » News

Labour pains: Thane's MSMEs operating at 10-15% capacity amid lockdown
Business Standard

Lockdown will bring more focus on hydropower, fuel our expansion: NHPC CMD

NHPC has five hydropower projects with an installed capacity of 4924 MW under construction

Topics
Coronavirus | hydropower projects | NHPC

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Power demand has seen a record fall during the ongoing lockdown, owing to closure of industrial activity. This led to more than 50,000 Mw of coal-based capacity shutting shop.

Share of hydropower in total energy generation increased to 12.43 per cent in April, from 10 per cent last year. Perfect for balancing grid stability and meeting peak demand due to its flexible nature, hydro power is at the helm during the current fluctuating demand scenario. A K Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited tells Shreya Jai in an interview that this will bring renewed focus on hydropower which ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY