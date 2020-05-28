Lockdown will bring more focus on hydropower, fuel our expansion: NHPC CMD

Power demand has seen a record fall during the ongoing lockdown, owing to closure of industrial activity. This led to more than 50,000 Mw of coal-based capacity shutting shop.

Share of hydropower in total energy generation increased to 12.43 per cent in April, from 10 per cent last year. Perfect for balancing grid stability and meeting peak demand due to its flexible nature, hydro power is at the helm during the current fluctuating demand scenario. A K Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited tells Shreya Jai in an interview that this will bring renewed focus on hydropower which ...