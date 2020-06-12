NSDC prepares a platform to ensure speedy skilling of migrant returnees

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has prepared a platform to ensure speedy skilling of migrant returnees in 116 most-affected districts, where states are struggling to rehabilitate livelihoods. The list of districts correspond to the ‘Atmanirbhar districts’ planned by the Centre across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

The government has directed that work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act be fast-tracked in these states, along with more loans for small businesses. For skilling, ...