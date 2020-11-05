Q2 home sales up 60% sequentially due to unlocking, pent-up demand: Icra

-
ALSO READ
Covid impact: Home sales drop 66% across nine key cities in June quarter
Residential unit sales at 10-yr low in H1; office vacancy rate at 4-yr high
Home sales up 34% QoQ in third quarter of calendar 2020, velocity down: JLL
Home sales recover in Sept qtr; still a long road to recovery: Knight Frank
RBI's 40 bps rate cut to revive auto, real estate sales, say CEOs
Sales volumes of residential units bounced back considerably with a QoQ Q growth of 60 per cent across property markets in the second quarter of the current fiscal, says a new report by rating agency Icra.
As per an Icra note, the recent improvement was primarily driven by a gradual unlocking of the economy, pent-up demand; and improved affordability on the back of reduced home loan rates and attractive payment schemes/discounts.
The residential real estate segment recovered sharply in Q2FY21, after a huge decline in Q1FY21. The Covid-19 pandemic had triggered one of the worst ever demand crashes in the Indian residential real estate segment. Overall, housing sales volume declined 50 per cent YoY in H1FY21 across the top eight cities in the country.
Shubham Jain, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Icra, says, “An increasing focus on home ownership, both from domicile residents and NRIs, has been aiding sales. Reverse migration has further supported an increase in housing demand in tier-2/3 cities. Notably, increasing digitisation has played a key role in enabling sales in the current environment, with extensive use of digital marketing and digital engagement tools by developers, aiding online home sales and transaction payments. The crisis has thus pushed the sector towards widespread technology integration.
Buyer preferences for rightly priced inventory at advanced stages of construction continued to be in place, although larger format units seemed to be finding increasing favour, possibly due to the requirement for dedicated work and study areas. While quarterly average sales for under-construction units registered a decline of 78 per cent during H1 FY2021, a significantly lower decline of 29 per cent was noted for advanced-stage/completed projects. With the higher pace of recovery for such inventory, this segment contributed to over half the Pan-India sales generated in Q2FY21. This preference, combined with the significantly higher supply of under-construction units versus advanced-stage units, is likely to pose challenges for developers who lean heavily on sales from under-construction inventory. However, demand for under-construction units will remain supported to some extent by buyers preferring staggered payment, and parallel plans of liquidating other holdings.
In terms of flat formats, 1.5/2 BHKs have traditionally remained the highest contributors to supply and sales, followed by 2.5/3 BHKs. While the sales mix remains similar post Covid, the absorption level for 5BHK and other large formats has increased significantly in Q2FY21. This is possibly due to rising preferences for dedicated work/study areas and second/holiday homes, due to expected changes in working and living styles going forward. Increased demand from NRIs on the back of return to the homeland may also have supported the trend, as such buyers typically opt for larger format flats, and the current depreciation of the rupee, together with attractive deals would have supported their purchasing power, ICra said. Demand has also increased considerably for 1BHKs, primarily from first-time home buyers, reflecting the growing importance of owning a flat, it added.
In terms of ticket size, the affordable and mid categories have remained the highest contributors to sales, followed by the upper-mid segment, both before and after the onset of the pandemic, primarily due to low ticket sizes and a high level of Government incentives. The uptick in absorption levels during Q2FY21 has also been driven by the affordable and mid/upper-mid segments, indicating the higher resilience of these segments to the demand headwinds currently prevailing in the residential realty market. Thus, established developers with a higher proportion of well-priced inventory, catering to these sweet spots, are likely to see a quicker pace of recovery in sales, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor