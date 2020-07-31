Unlock 3.0: Restaurants expect revival but retailers still unhappy

With Unlock 3.0 beginning from Saturday, the government has announced lifting restrictions on night movement, hours of operations for restaurants and retail outlets, and gymnasia. But the move has, so far, received mixed response from the sectors.

While restaurateurs and gym owners are enthusiastic, retailers expect little respite. According to Anurag Katriar, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), lifting of night curfew will boost the fortunes of the restaurant sector as it will bring late-evening diners back to the outlets. “Late hour takeaways will ...