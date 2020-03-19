10 earth-observing satellites among 36 missions lined up by Isro for FY21

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) lined up s many as 36 missions including ten earth observation satellites in 2020-21.
Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that besides 10 earth observation satellites, the space agency lined up three communication satellites, three space science satellite, two navigation satellite and one technology demonstration.
Gaganyaan (unmanned) is also part of Isro's mission for 2020-21.
As far as the rockets are concerned, ten PSLV launches, three GSLV MkII, one GSLV Mk III have been lined up. Two small satellite launch vehicle have also been lined up, said the Minister.
"Indian Space Programme is focused on the peaceful use of outer Space. Towards this end, space technology should be used for the benefit of the country and society, and should provide solutions for developmental activities," said the Minister.
Isro has completed 11 missions so far this fiscal year. These include four eEarth observation satellites, one communication satellite and one space satellite. Four PSLV and one GSLV MkIII were completed in 2019-20.
