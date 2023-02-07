JUST IN
Big Russia presence in India Energy Summit indicates stronger ties
Declining core inflation limits need for further rate hikes by RBI: S&P
Govt to come out with discussion paper on contractual disputes: Somanathan
What explains Indian public sector enterprises' anaemic capex record?
Assam, Odisha among states clocking high rural inflation than urban in FY23
How credible is path of improving quality of fiscal deficit going forward?
100 airports to be developed by 2024 under UDAN infra scheme: V K Singh
Hydrogen mission to push India towards decarbonisation: Amitabh Kant
India's decarbonisation efforts lauded at Energy Week: Oil India CMD
Centre plans to roll out research-linked incentive scheme for pharma sector
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Big Russia presence in India Energy Summit indicates stronger ties
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

10-member panel set up to draft Digital Competition Act within 3 months

Panel comprising civil servants, experts will study if Competition Act, 2002 enough to deal with new digital economy

Topics
Competition Act | Digital economy | Competition Commission of India CCI

Sourabh Lele & Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The government has appointed a ten-member committee of union secretaries, law experts, and industry stakeholders to draft within three months the Digital Competition Act after studying anticompetitive practices.

The panel will be headed by Manoj Govil, secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and it will study if existing provisions in Competition Act, 2002 and related regulations were sufficient to deal with the challenges in the digital economy. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will provide secretarial and research assistance and logistic support to the panel.

The move comes days after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance presented recommendations on the subject. The parliamentary committee’s report underlined the need for ex-ante regulations—they are cautionary and based on anticipated changes or activity—and said the government must frame a definition for Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs) that need tighter regulations. The classification could be based on revenues, market capitalisation, and the number of active users.

The ten-member committee will include the chairperson of the CCI, joint secretary (Competition) of the MCA, Dr Saurabh Srivastava; the cofounder of industry body NASSCOM, and experts from leading law firms. Joint secretary-level officers invited by the Niti Aayog, Department of Commerce, Economic Affairs, Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will also be a part of the new committee.

It will study best international practices on regulation in digital markets, other regulatory regimes, institutional mechanisms or government policies regarding competition in digital markets.

Technology giants like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon face growing global scrutiny for allegedly abusing their market position using chunks of user data. CCI, in two separate cases last year, asked Google to pay penalties of Rs 936.44 crore and Rs 1,337.76 crore along with mandatory changes in its business model.

The parliamentary committee had suggested a specialized digital markets unit within the CCI, with “skilled experts,” academics, and attorneys, enabling the commission to closely monitor the SIDIs as well as emerging SIDIs. It had also recommended that the SIDIs must submit a report to the CCI every year describing the measures implemented to fulfil their obligations and also publish a summary of this report on their websites.

Anti-steering provisions, self-preferencing, bundling or tying of services, deep discounting, and search or ranking preferencing were some of the anti-competitive practices recognised by the parliamentary panel. It also said the SIDIs should be stopped from processing users’ data by using the services of third parties that make use of their core services.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Competition Act

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.