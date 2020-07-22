10 trade unions call for all-India strike on Aug 9 to protest govt policies

As many as 10 have given a call for observing nationwide protest on August 9 against the policies of the government, a statement said on Wednesday.

On 9th August, the 'Quit India Day' should be observed as 'Save India Day' through countrywide stayagraha, jail bharo or any other form of militant agitations in all workplaces, industrial centres, district headquarters and rural areas, the joint statement by 10 said.

The 10 unions are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. There are 12 in the country.

"The united platform of Central Trade Unions and Federations /Associations called upon to step up the struggles against the anti-people, anti-worker policies of the government both on sectoral and national level with continuity," the statement said.





It stated that on the day of coal workers strike on 18th August 2020, militant solidarity actions in all workplaces and the PSUs in particular; possibility of strike action should be explored wherever is possible.

The defence sector unions and federations have been jointly planning to give notice for strike on the basis of the strike ballot approved by more than 99 per cent workers.

They may go for strike action sometimes in mid-September 2020.

The statement noted that the Scheme workers' unions and federations (Anganwadi, ASHA, Mid Day Meal etc) have jointly decided to go for two days strike on 7th and 8th August which will converge with countrywide agitation on August 9.

It has also been decided to continue countrywide campaign against the government move on railway privatization in coordination with the unions/federations with the Railway Sector and also independently, it added.

Railway federations have reported that they are also planning and preparing for their response/actions at appropriate time.