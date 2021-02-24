100 assets will be monetised to garner Rs 2.5 trn: PM on privatisation

The government has an ambitious plan to monetise around 100 government-owned assets as part of the monetisation plan, said prime minister Narendra Modi when he spoke at a webinar about various reforms undertaken in the Union Budget.

""With this the government will be aiming to achieve Rs 2.5 trillion investments, we are going ahead with the mantra of monetise and modernise," Modi said.

On the new PSU policy, Modi said state-owned companies in four strategic sectors will be kept at bare minimum.

Outlining the government focus going forward, Modi said that the government is working on Rs 111 trillion national infrastructure pipeline (NIP).

"The government has no business to be in business. When government monetises, that space is filled by private sector of the country. Private sector brings investment and best global practices with them," he said.

Modi said that the public sector enterprises are loss-making and several of them need the support of public money and that they should not be run because they were started many years ago and were someone's pet project.