100 days of Modi 2.0: Glut of bad news on economy belies reform hopes

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came back to power for a second term with a bigger mandate, there were expectations of long-pending structural reforms being finally carried out. However, the handling of the economy in the first 100 days of the government has mostly been about firefighting on multiple fronts and allaying sour market sentiment.

Just the day after Modi and his ministers took oath on May 30, growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for January-March came in at 5.8 per cent — the lowest in five years. This was only the beginning of bad news. The April-June growth ...