11.2 mn domestic air passengers in Dec; 6.6% higher than Nov: DGCA

flew 83.8 million passengers in 2021 registering a growth of 33 per cent over the previous year. In 2020 airlines had transported 63 million passengers.

December saw the fastest growth of air travel since the onset of the pandemic. Carriers flew 11.2 million passengers in December, a growth of 6.6 per cent over November.

Average daily flights and passenger traffic was at 89 per cent and 85 per cent of pre-Covid level in December. Passenger per flight rose from 112 in September to 128 in December, according to domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher.

Domestic air travel was suspended for nearly two months following the nationwide lockdown last March. Air travel resumed on May 24 with introduction of caps on capacity and fares.

While May and June saw a dip in traffic due to the second wave of pandemic, it rebounded since then with decrease in Covid-19 cases and increased vaccination. In October the civil aviation ministry allowed airlines to operate at 100 per cent capacity but airlines are yet to operate at full capacity.

“2021 has been the year where airlines have learnt to coexist with the pandemic. From adjusting to pandemic waves, changing regulations like capacity and fare caps to looking after their employees, the airlines have had a tough year,” said Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts.

According to Joshi, the winner in passenger growth has been Vistara which has seen 55 per cent growth compared to 2020. “The real challenge remains financial and how soon the airlines can get back to profitable growth,” he added.