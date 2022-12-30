JUST IN
113 million households got employment under MGNREGS in 2022: Report
200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah
Govt allows import of lentils, vegetable oil at lower duty until March 2024
2022: When high prices ate into rural earnings more than in urban areas
Inflation kept MPC occupied in 2022, but may not hurt growth for now
India's battle against inflation to continue amid global uncertainties
Telecom set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trn in 2023; tariff hikes likely too
PM Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 cr in Bengal
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
Delhi govt okays new draft solar policy, aims for 25% solar power share
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah
icon-arrow-left
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
Business Standard

113 million households got employment under MGNREGS in 2022: Report

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the ministry constructed 39,413 km road length and 1,394 bridges with an expenditure of Rs 23,364 crore

Topics
MGNREGA | Employment in India | rural households

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees, mgnrega, poor, welfare, poverty

113.7 million households were employed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), while a total of 2.89 billion person-days of employment were generated, the Ministry of Rural Development on Friday said, as reported by IANS.

Against the FY23 target of 5.2 million houses, 3.1 million houses were completed, the ministry said. It added that under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a total of 25 million houses have been sanctioned, out of which 21.1 million houses were completed by December 15.

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the ministry constructed a 39,413-km road length and 1,394 bridges with an expenditure of Rs 23,364 crore.

The government also initiated the Adhaar Based Payment System (ABPS). ABPS allows Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the PMAY-G beneficiary in his/her bank account linked with the Aadhaar number of the concerned beneficiary for a safe and authentic transaction.

The ministry added that the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) is spread across 6,861 blocks of 723 districts across all states and UTs except Delhi and Chandigarh. It has mobilised a total of 87.1 million women from poor and vulnerable communities into 8.1 million Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Gram Panchayats adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) prepare Village Development Plans (VDP) containing prioritised time-bound activities to achieve holistic progress of the village, through the convergence of resources.

Under SAGY, VDPs have been prepared for 2,538 GPs and works are in progress. To keep track of the progress of projects listed in the VDP, a tracking template has been developed and the progress is monitored online. As of December 15, 2022, 117,671 projects have been completed while 8,100 projects are in progress in these Gram Panchayats.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MGNREGA

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.