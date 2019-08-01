15th Fin Commission rejects central tax pool demand by Delhi, Puducherry

The Fifteenth Finance Commission is not considering the demands of Delhi and Puducherry to give them a share of the divisible central tax pool in line with other states, Chairman N K Singh told Business Standard. “We are not formally considering the memorandum of Puducherry and Delhi because under the Constitution, we are not enjoined to do so, and we have to strictly act in accordance with the Constitution,” Singh had said in an interaction earlier this month.

Delhi and Puducherry are formally Union Territories with legislatures and elected parties in power. They have ...