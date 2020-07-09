15th Finance Commission discusses govt's revenue projections in video meet

-
-
The 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday held a virtual meeting to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth.
The meeting was headed by Chairman NK Singh with Finance and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar.
"15th Finance Commission, led by Chairman NK Singh held a virtual conference with Finance and Revenue Secy Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar. The meeting was held to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth," Finance Commission of India tweeted.
