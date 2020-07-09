JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Centre may disburse Rs 10,000 cr worth of loans in FY21 under agri fund
Business Standard

15th Finance Commission discusses govt's revenue projections in video meet

The meeting was headed by Chairman NK Singh with Finance and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar

Topics
15th Finance Commission | Revenue collection | CBIC

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rupee, cash, money,firms, revenue
The meeting was held to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth,

The 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday held a virtual meeting to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth.

The meeting was headed by Chairman NK Singh with Finance and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar.

"15th Finance Commission, led by Chairman NK Singh held a virtual conference with Finance and Revenue Secy Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar. The meeting was held to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth," Finance Commission of India tweeted.
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 07:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU