15th Finance Commission may cut number of centrally-sponsored schemes

The 15th Finance Commission is likely to recommend eliminating a number of centrally-sponsored schemes, a move that will come as a relief to the Centre and the states and enable them to realise substantial savings from next year. The schemes that will be pruned or eliminated will be in areas and welfare sectors under the State list, like agriculture, public health, water supply and irrigation, fisheries, and social justice.

At present, there are officially 30 centrally sponsored schemes, but these are umbrella programmes, with many sub-schemes under them. Additionally, according to the ...