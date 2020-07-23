20 sectors identified for boosting manufacturing and export: Piyush Goyal

The government has identified 20 top sectors in which India can become a supplier for the world by pushing out more exports and cutting costly imports, Commerce and Industry Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci), Goyal stressed that the government is focusing on sectors like furniture in which imports can be substantially reduced if domestic manufacture is ramped up. Despite having a large number of skilled carpenters, the country continues to import heavily.

“We identified 12 sectors initially and now eight more, so we have 20 sectors in which Ficci and other associations are very much part of our engagement. We have identified sectors in which India can not only meet its own domestic needs but can also become globally competitive and emerge as a global leader in supplying to the world," Goyal said. Earlier, food processing, iron and steel, electronics, industrial machinery, furniture, auto parts, and leather and footwear were among the sectors identified for import substitution and boosting exports.

Goyal added that India will have to engage with the world in areas where the country has a competitive edge. The minister said industry should gear up to take advantage of the changing social and industrial landscape in the post covid-19 era, by leveraging on emerging fields like distance learning as well as traditional segments like yoga and ayurveda. Goyal pushed for more efforts to leverage India's traditional strength in segments such

Goyal also exhorted industry to ramp up usage of technological tools such as data analytics, artificial inteligence and robotics. "Rapid tech innovation and adoption will not lead to job losses in the aggregate. There may be some re-scaling or retooling required," Goyal said. The minister said India needs to develop skills in India which come naturally to Indians. Referring to data from Ficci, he said that by 2030, one out of four graduates globally were going to come out of the Indian higher education system.

According to official sources, the government has been gearing up to place tighter restrictions on the import of 371 items worth $127 billion. These include toys, plastic goods, sports items and furniture. “A large chunk of these originate in China and for those goods, we will pursue import substitution,” a senior official said. Electronics, drugs, apparels, and consumer durables from China are also on the list. This will be done through the establishment of product standards, incentives for domestic manufacturing, and discussions with business stakeholders to source from a broader range of nations.