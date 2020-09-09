How 3 labour codes aim to reform employment contract, layoffs, work safety

The Union Cabinet accepted on Tuesday three labour codes that mark a major industrial reform and would be considered by Parliament in its monsoon session next week The codes deal with industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions. A code on wages became law in August 2019, marking the government’s aim to the government to consolidate 35-odd labour laws into four codes.

The four codes were vetted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour after they were introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier. Though the government is yet to ...