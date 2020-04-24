31% apparel units to shut down, 2.5 mn jobs at risk due to lockdown: CMAI

Nearly a third of all domestic apparel factories may close down and around 2.5 million workers may be rendered jobless due to the extension of the lockdown to fight Covid-19, says a survey conducted by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI). Almost two-third of the members who participated in the survey said that they would not be able to pay wages for April, though 92 per cent have paid March wages and salaries in full. The job losses in the textile value chain could be a staggering 10 million.

With loss of sales during the peak consumption (festive) period, the number of companies on the verge of closing down has risen by 50 per cent since the first week of the lockdown. "MSME businesses see no future and simply want to shut operations. Considering that close to 8 million people are employed by the domestic apparel industry, almost 2.5 million of themm will be out of jobs. The job loss situation in the textile value chain will worsen and almost 10 million jobs may be lost in the textile value chain," said the CMAI survey.

Almost 67 per cent of the Members will not be able to pay wages for April. With Zero sales and collection, and no support for additional working capital from banks, factories don't have funds to pay their employees. Non-payment of wages could lead to significant unrest, and CMAI members are worried owners may not be able to visit their factories. The severity of the crisis facing the industry is unprecedented, the organisation said, once again appealing the Government to save the MSME industry. Immediate support on direct wage transfer or mandatory disbursement of working capital loans is required, it added.

The association also asked the government to provide 50 per cent wage subsidy up to Rs 50,000 per month for five months from March. It wants the Centre to make PF and ESIC contributions on behalf of both employer and employee for three months, where the wages draw do not exceed Rs 15,000 a month. It said that there should be no cap on theh number of employees in this regard.





CMAI also wants all banks to offer interest subvention of five per cent on total borrowings, 25 per cent additional working capital to be made available on mandatory basis, subject to available drawing power on revised norms. It has asked for an extension of the moratorium on term loans and working capital loans from three months to six months.

CMAI also wants Market regulator Sebi to be instructed to ease the rules for capital raising for listed entities, and provide a 60-day moratorium on listed debt instruments, which are used for financing working capital and term loans. Minimum demand load charges for electricity should be waived for four months from March, and an additional 90 days should be allowed for depositing GST dues for March and 30 days for May and June, it added.