4 years on, PM Narendra Modi says demonetisation demolished corruption

-
ALSO READ
Demonetisation 'destroyed' economy, helped few crony capitalists: Rahul
Reason for historic decline in GDP is Govt's Gabbar Singh Tax: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers
Lanka Dinakar calls Rahul 'Twitter Gandhi' for skipping Parliament session
-
On the fourth anniversary of note ban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation, and gave a boost to transparency.
On November 8, 2016, Modi announced the decision to ban all currency notes of denomination of 500 and 1,000 from midnight.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi listed the beneficial outcomes of demonetisation.
“Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation and given a boost to transparency.”
ALSO READ: Demonetisation 'destroyed' economy, helped few crony capitalists: Rahul
The Congress alleged that the government had continuously changed the explanatory reasons for carrying out the measure four years ago and it has “destroyed” the economy.
Shipping ministry to be renamed: PM Modi
The PM on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping was being expanded and renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He inaugurated a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar, which will cut the 370-km road between the two places to 90-km by sea route.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor