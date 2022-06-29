47th GST Council meet: Here's what became expensive after Tuesday meeting

In the 47th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, officials approved hiking the rates for some goods and services while removing exemptions for several mass consumption items to simplify the rate structure.

The GST Council on Wednesday is expected to take up extending compensation to the states. The council will also impose 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, racing, two members told Business Standard earlier.

Here's what will be more expensive after Tuesday's rate hike: