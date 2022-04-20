48 hours before UK PM's arrival in India, no clarity on itinerary yet

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Ukrainians defy 'surrender or die' deadline in Mariupol
Upcoming USTR visit: Chance for India and US to fix thorny bilateral issues
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
India sticks to stand on fisheries, farm subsidies amid WTO D-G visit
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
-
Unlike in the cases of other heads of government or state such as Japan’s Shinzo Abe, China’s Xi Jinping, or Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be accompanied by his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on his first visit to Gujarat.
The first UK prime minister to visit Gujarat, Johnson will begin his two-day visit to India with Modi’s home state on April 21, ahead of “in-depth” talks with the latter in New Delhi on April 22.
During their visits in 2014, 2017, and 2018, Jinping, Abe, and Netanyahu had Modi accompanying them for a roadshow during their visit to Ahmedabad, along with a trip to the Sabarmati Ashram.
Contrary to previous instances, by Tuesday the route between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) and the Sabarmati Ashram was without any banner or barricade meant to hold the crowd during roadshows.
Similarly, the Sabarmati Ashram too had a deserted look without any signage that is otherwise typical of a visit by a head of state or government, till Tuesday late afternoon.
According to sources, this is also because Johnson’s visit will follow at the end of Modi’s three-day visit to Gujarat for inaugurating projects including the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in the presence of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
Modi is scheduled to be in Gujarat till April 20. He will travel from Gandhinagar to Dahod before returning to the capital. “The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) schedule requires the prime minister to be back in New Delhi by Wednesday. However, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be hosting the UK PM on Thursday. Work will soon begin on hoarding and signage welcoming him to PM Modi’s home state,” said a source.
While Johnson’s itinerary is closely guarded, he is likely to land in Ahmedabad early on April 21 before heading to the Sabarmati Ashram, where, as has been the tradition, he will be shown how to run the “charkha”.
“We have not received his itinerary yet and so we cannot comment on the preparations,” a senior state government official told Business Standard.
Sources said accompanied by government and business delegates like JCB Chairman the Lord Bamford DL, Johnson is likely to travel to Vadodara for the launch of the company’s export-focused plant in Halol.
Johnson’s closed-door meetings with business top guns such as Gautam Adani are on the cards.
There is speculation that Johnson will visit the state’s international financial services hub at GIFT City and this could not be confirmed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU