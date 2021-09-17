5% GST on food delivery apps; fuel to stay out of ambit: Key decisions

The on Friday decided to tax online food delivery operators such as Swiggy and Zomato on behalf of restaurants from January next year.

Union finance minister told reporters after chairing the Council meeting in Lucknow that compensation to the states beyond June, 2022 will not be extended, citing revenue concerns. Many states, however, said they wanted its extension, but did not press for it since it was not elaborately discussed.

The Centre, however, explained the need for extending the compensation cess till March, 2026 to service the principal and interest on loan taken by the Centre for giving to the states after Covid hit the collections last year and this year, Sitharaman said.

The Council exempted expensive life-saving drugs from the indirect tax, extended concessional rate on Covid-related drugs for three more months, addressed the issue of inverted duty structure in textiles, footwear, pens, specified renewable energy devices, parts of locomotives, among other items. However, the Council decided against including petroleum in GST at present, Sitharaman said.

The fitment panel, comprising Central and state officers, estimated a GST revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore in 2019-20 and 2020-21. As such it recommended a 5 per cent rate on online food delivery operators without input tax credit. Sitharaman said 5 per cent GST will be levied at the point where the delivery is made by Swiggy and Zomato.

Many restaurants were found to be not depositing GST with the government, while some were not even registered, Sitharaman said.

The union finance minister said the states were explained the revenue position from GST. "At the time of GST, revenue neutral rate (RNF) was 15 per cent, now it has come down to 11.6 per cent," she said.

To service loans borrowed by the Centre for compensating states, the states were explained the necessity of extending the compensation cess till March, 2026. The cess, imposed on automobiles, cigarettes, which draw the peak rate of 28 per cent, is to expire on June 30, 20222.

However, the compensation mechanism will itself expire on June 30, 2022. The states are given full compensation for the first five years of introduction of GST on the assumed revenue growth rate of 14 per cent on the base year of 2015-16.

The Council will go to the Kerala High Court and apprise it the position of the states regarding inclusion of petroleum in GST, she said. The court had suggested that such a proposal be placed before the Council after a writ petition was filed for inclusion of petroleum in GST.

Sitharaman said life saving drugs such as Zolgensma and Viltepso that are priced at about Rs 16 crore would be exempted from GST. Similarly the council decided to exempt drugs used for curing muscle atrophy.

Besides, reduced GST on remdesivir as well as concessional rates of the tax on other Covid-related drugs will be extended till December 31. However, the concessional rate on equipment used to cure Covid will expire this month.

Also, GST on drugs such as Keytruba would be reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

The Council also reduced GST on biodiesel supplied to oil marketing companies from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

It also exempted transport of goods for export purposes by vessel and air for one more year to help exporters, the union finance minister said. She said such exemption would also be made available to special economic zones.

The Council also exempted aircraft and other goods imported on lease from integrated goods and service tax to address the issue of double taxation.