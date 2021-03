5 opt out of race for RBI deputy governor's post, to skip interviews Wed

As many as five executive directors eligible for the appointment of deputy governor’s position at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have decided to opt out, as they will not be appearing for interviews Wednesday. The government is holding the interviews as the term of B P Kanungo—one of the four deputy governors of the central bank—ends on April 2, 2021.

Kanungo looks after the department of currency management, payment and settlement, foreign exchange, among others. He was appointed as deputy governor in 2017 for three years. His term was extended by one more year in ...