5 states allowed to borrow Rs 9,913 cr extra after ration card reform

Five states can raise Rs 9,913 crore as additional financial resources through open market borrowings (OMBs) for "successfully meeting" the central government's condition of implementing the One Nation One Ration Card System.
Andhra Pradesh can borrow Rs 2,525 crore, Telangana Rs 2,508 crore, Goa Rs 223 crore, Karnataka Rs 4,509 crore and Tripura Rs 148 crore, said the Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure in a press statement on Thursday.
'One Nation One Ration Card' allows beneficiaries to avail entitled foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any fair price shop in the country using the same ration card.
